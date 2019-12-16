$10,000 sounds like a great way to end the year.

Mondelēz International, the company that owns Nabisco, is giving snack lovers a chance to win $10,000 for simply sharing a photo with any of their snack products — Oreos, Ritz, Wheat Thins, Honey Maid, Nilla Wafers or Triscuits.

There are multiple ways you can enter:

  • Twitter or Instagram: Tweet/post your photo, and include the hashtags #ShareYourJoyWithUs and #sweepstakes
  • Facebook: Comment on the post advertising this promotion on the OreoRitzWheat ThinsHoney MaidNilla Wafers or Triscuit page, and include the hashtags #ShareYourJoyWithUs and #sweepstakes
  • Website: Go to ShareYourJoyWithUs.com, and share a valid email address to upload your photo

Website entries will also automatically be entered in the Instant Win Game, which includes the following prizes:

  • $30 Netflix gift card (1,000 winners)
  • Living room décor set (5 winners)
  • Flat screen HD TV (5 winners)
  • Streaming Media Device (10 winners)
  • Hot cocoa gift pack (75 winners)
  • Holiday recipe inspiration kit (25 winners)
  • Smart home device (10 winners)
  • Holiday snack packs (125 winners)
  • Mondelēz experience box (25 winners)
  • Digital camera (5 winners)

You can even enter the contest without purchasing one of the snack products by taking a picture of yourself with this image.

Click here to read the official rules.

