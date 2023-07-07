This Louisville cookie shop was voted best across America

"Soft and gooey on the inside and slightly crisp around the edges, they’re made from a secret recipe that took the shop’s owner over two years to perfect."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is already known for its rich food scene, but now one cookie shop is being highlighted nationally!

Please & Thank You announced on Thursday afternoon that they were voted best cookie shop in America by USA Today in their 10 Best Readers' Choice 2023.

"It’s impossible to look up any Louisville travel guide without this cookie cafe popping up on the list. And there’s a reason for that: Please & Thank You’s chocolate chip cookies are often named the best in Kentucky," USA Today writes. "Soft and gooey on the inside and slightly crisp around the edges, they’re made from a secret recipe that took the shop’s owner over two years to perfect."

The cookie shop was ranked 1st among other shops including Katiebug's Sips & Sweets in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Famous 4th Street Cookie Company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and the Sweet Shoppe of the South in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Established in 2011, Please & Thank You is known for their signature chocolate chip cookie. They also offer a variety of coffees, espressos, lattes, teas, sugar cookies, oatmeal cream pies, peanut butter pies, and more.

Click here to see their full menu.

Please & Thank You has four locations around Louisville, with their original downtown store located in the NuLu neighborhood.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Want to try something from them but don't live in the area? No problem! The shop ships across America.

For more information about Please & Thank You, click here.

