PHOENIX — Pizza Hut will be testing two innovative new products beginning Wednesday, Oct. 23 but the mega-chain will only be testing them at one location nationwide, which happens to be in Phoenix.

Pizza Hut is limited-time testing a plant-based Italian sausage pizza topping as well as round pizza boxes at the Phoenix location located at 3602 E. Thomas Road, near the intersection of Thomas and 36th Street, the chain said in a release.

They're calling the new pizza the "Garden Specialty Pizza" topped with "Incogmeato™" which is a MorningStar Farms Italian sausage.

We've seen many popular food brands move to plant-based meat products in recent months including Burger King's "Impossible Whopper," White Castle's "Impossible Slider," and the McDonald's P.L.T. (plant, lettuce, tomato) among other chains leading the charge.

Additionally, Pizza Hut partnered with Zume, a company working in food sustainability for its round box.

Pizza Hut says the round box contains less overall packaging compared to a typical square pizza box and it's industrially compostable.

Pizza Hut plans to roll the box out more widely in the near future.

You can grab the Garden Specialty Pizza, served in the new round box featuring Pizza Hut's green roof logo, while supplies last beginning at 11 a.m. at the Thomas Road location. The product will only be available in stores.

The product combo will cost $10 and Pizza Hut says all proceeds raised from the sale of the Garden Specialty Pizza and round box during the one-day event in Phoenix will be donated to Arizona Forward, a Phoenix-based sustainability organization.