Pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS — The first-ever pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail is in the works.

Claussen Pickles and the Spritz Society teamed up to create a white wine cocktail with the company's signature pickle flavor.

This is the first time Claussen has entered the beverage market in its entire 150-year history.

The Spritz Society had made an announcement of its new pickle-flavored hard seltzer as an April-fools joke in 2022, but the company was surprised by the positive reaction from fans.