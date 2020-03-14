LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You don't have to be a mathematical genius to celebrate Pi Day this Saturday, March 14. Just take advantage of some of these pizza deals and discounts!

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, some restaurants have limited their Pi Day deals to only delivery or mobile offers. Check with your local retailer to make sure they are still running these promotions.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 when dining in on Saturday. Grubhub is offering $3.14 off a variety of BJ's pizza when you order through the delivery service.

Blaze Pizza: While Blaze's annual Pi Day celebration has been canceled, the restaurant is still offering a discount for guests. If you download the Blaze Pizza app by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, you'll get a Pi Day reward that is redeemable starting Monday, March 16 through the end of the year.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get $10 off your $30 order from California Pizza Kitchen when you order through Postmates. Use the promo code CPKDAY.

Papa John's: Buy a large pizza at regular price and get a large, one-topping pizza for $3.14 on Saturday.

Papa Murphy's: Take 31.4% orders of $20 or more on Saturday with the promo code PIDAY.

Pizza Hut: Take $3.14 off your order of any popular pizza or "Create Your Own" pizza of any size when you order through Grubhub.

There may be other deals offered at local pizza restaurants on Saturday. Check your favorite restaurants' social media pages and websites to see if they're participating.

MORE FOOD:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.