Celebrating Pi Day at Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday is Pi Day, March 14, or 3/14.

This mathematics symbol is celebrated with a different type of pie.

Sunday only, Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company on Bardstown Road is selling its mini traditional pies for $3.14.

Dawn Urrutia and her husband Deyago started selling sweet potato pies at farmers markets. She wanted to start a non-profit, so she sold pies to help fund it. Sweet potato pies were an easy choice as a dessert to sell.

“I was just good at making sweet potato pies. At family functions and events, everyone would ask me to make sweet potato pie,” Dawn said. “I feel like if you are really good at something, that’s a gift and a talent, and I feel like that’s something we have to share with the world.”

This January, their business grew and the Urrutias opened a storefront.

“It’s been going amazing, the community has really welcomed us here,” Dawn said. “We’ve gained new customers and our old customers are coming out faithfully to support us.”

Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company sells a variety of pies, from traditional sweet potato to Kentucky bourbon sweet potato and caramel crunch.

