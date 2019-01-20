Peeps: Breakfast of champions?

Kellogg’s has created a limited-edition Peeps marshmallow-flavored cereal that will be rolling onto shelves nationwide before Easter.

The cereal is inspired by the popular chick and bunny-shaped Easter treat.

The sweet whole grain cereal will mimic Peep’s traditional springtime colors, while marshmallows that look like mini-versions of Peeps themselves will be sprinkled throughout.

Peeps usually spark debate between friends over whether they’re delicious or disgusting. As for social media, the reaction to the new cereal has been mixed.

For some, the cereal is a dream come true.

While other people were not having any part of it.

The cereal will only be offered until supplies last, so add some "peepsonality" to your breakfast while you can.