Parlour to open third location in New Albany

The New Albany location will be its largest, inside the former Wick's building on State Street.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Popular Kentuckiana pizza spot Parlour is opening its third location in New Albany this November, the company announced Monday.

After opening its original location in Jeffersonville, the restaurant expanded to Frankfort Avenue in Louisville. Parlour New Albany will be its largest location, placed inside the former Wick's building at 225 State Street. Owner Max Bloom said the 16,000 square foot building will have a second-floor music hall and more.

"Aside from our unique pizzas and hand-picked drink menus, we’re working hard to craft a welcoming and fun place for guests to have a great experience while placing a large emphasis on bringing live music to the area," Bloom said.

Scheduled to open in mid- to late-November, Bloom said they expect musical guests the week of Thanksgiving, including The Juice Box Heroes on Nov. 27 from 8-11 p.m.

“With November right around the corner, we are looking forward to a jam-packed opening week around Thanksgiving including performances by Juice Box Heroes and more,” Bloom said.

The restaurant will continue to serve its popular wings, New York style pizzas, garlic breadsticks and more. There are also vegetarian and vegan options.

Parlour New Albany will be open Monday through Wednesday 3-10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Carry-out and delivery will be available.

