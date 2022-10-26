Paristown Village Market | A 'great addition' to Louisville's budding food scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being pushed back due to the pandemic and other unforeseeable circumstances, the Paristown Village Market is now open.
Developers are hoping it will become a destination for local foodies and tourists.
"This gives a great variety of fast casual local food, " Jeanne Hilt, Director of Business Development for Paristown, said. "It is really a great addition to what we're doing here."
From Tacos to Donuts, you name it, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Five local and independent restaurants located inside the food hall:
- Ramble – Fried chicken sandwiches
- Jeff's Donuts – Gourmet donuts and coffee
- Taco Rito – Tacos, burritos and bowls
- Bunz Burgerz – Gourmet smash burgers
- Sarap Filipino Eatery – Filipino snacks and meals
The food hall is open everyday. Participating restaurants operate at different times. For more details, click here.
