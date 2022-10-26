Paristown Village Market | A 'great addition' to Louisville's budding food scene

A place where local and independent restaurants can thrive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being pushed back due to the pandemic and other unforeseeable circumstances, the Paristown Village Market is now open.

Developers are hoping it will become a destination for local foodies and tourists.

"This gives a great variety of fast casual local food, " Jeanne Hilt, Director of Business Development for Paristown, said. "It is really a great addition to what we're doing here."

From Tacos to Donuts, you name it, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Five local and independent restaurants located inside the food hall:

Ramble – Fried chicken sandwiches

Jeff's Donuts – Gourmet donuts and coffee

Taco Rito – Tacos, burritos and bowls

Bunz Burgerz – Gourmet smash burgers

Sarap Filipino Eatery – Filipino snacks and meals

The food hall is open everyday. Participating restaurants operate at different times. For more details, click here.

