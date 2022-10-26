x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Paristown Village Market | A 'great addition' to Louisville's budding food scene

A place where local and independent restaurants can thrive.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being pushed back due to the pandemic and other unforeseeable circumstances, the Paristown Village Market is now open.

Developers are hoping it will become a destination for local foodies and tourists.

"This gives a great variety of fast casual local food, " Jeanne Hilt, Director of Business Development for Paristown, said. "It is really a great addition to what we're doing here."

From Tacos to Donuts, you name it, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Five local and independent restaurants located inside the food hall:

  • Ramble – Fried chicken sandwiches
  • Jeff's Donuts – Gourmet donuts and coffee
  • Taco Rito – Tacos, burritos and bowls
  • Bunz Burgerz –  Gourmet smash burgers
  • Sarap Filipino Eatery –  Filipino snacks and meals

The food hall is open everyday. Participating restaurants operate at different times. For more details, click here.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out