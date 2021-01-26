Papa John's wants to see your 'epic moves' for its Epic Stuffs Sweepstakes

The winner of the sweepstakes will win the ultimate chair for watching sports - plus $7,500 cash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Think you have some epic moves? Papa John's wants to see them - and if they're impressed, you could win a prize package perfect for fans of both pizza and sports.

Papa John's announced the Epic Stuffs Sweepstakes to celebrate the launch of the Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza. The winner of the sweepstakes will win an exclusive "Epic Stuffed Chair" and a $7,500 cash prize.

According to the company, the Epic Stuffed Chair "was carefully designed to offer sports and pizza fans a viewing experience like no other." The large red chair features a pizza table, Garlic Sauce dispenser and a place for your smartphone. The chair also has a 1.5 horsepower motor and is valued at $32,500.

To enter the sweepstakes, post a video of your "epic moves" including dunks, jumps, trick shots, blocks and more on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok using the hashtags #epicstuffs and #sweepstakes. More rules on the competition can be found on the Papa John's website.

The Epic Stuffs Sweepstakes will run through Feb. 14, 2021, when the winner of the Epic Stuffed Chair will be announced. Additional winners of Papa John's gift cards and merchandise will be announced weekly.

“I’m challenging Papa John’s fans to show me their epic moves for the chance to win the most coveted sports-watching chair around, the Epic Stuffed Chair," said Shaquille O’Neal, Papa John’s Board Member and franchise owner.

Papa John's released its latest offering - the Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza - in December.

