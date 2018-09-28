Move over Pumpkin Spice Latte, there’s a new seasonal drink in town.

IHOP is at it again, but this time the “b” they’re dabbling in isn’t burgers – it’s beer. On Monday, the breakfast chain announced that it was teaming up with Keegan Ales to release a limited-edition brew called - of course - IHOPS.

The company describes the beer as a “Pumpkin Pancake American Stout” which features flavors of pumpkin and maple syrup. The intention was to bottle “that warm-and-fuzzy feeling of pancakes just in time for fall”.

Where can you find IHOPS? If you aren’t living in the northeast, you’re most likely out of luck. According to IHOP, the brew is a limited release exclusive to New York and the tri-state area. A list of bars and events where you can find the beer - as well as more information on IHOPS - is available online. (Note: The site is age-restricted).

If you can’t get your hands on IHOPS, you can still enjoy the flavors of fall with IHOP’s Pumpkin Spice and Cinn-A-Stack pancakes. Find your local IHOP here.

