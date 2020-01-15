INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) – Most Oreo lovers have their perfect cookie to creme ratio.

Well, now Oreo wants your opinion – and you could be rewarded $100,000 for it.

Most Stuf Oreos are making a comeback on Jan. 20 but before they hit store shelves again, Oreo wants to know how many people love - or hate - the super stuffed cookies.

To get your opinion, Oreo has set up a contest where all you have to do is choose your favorite Oreo online between now and March 15. One lucky winner will get a check for $100,000.

The contest includes five types of Oreos, four of which have permanent spots at the grocery store. The Oreo types include:

Thins

Original

Double Stuf

Mega Stuf

The Most Stuf

To enter the contest, you must be a U.S. resident and 18 years and older. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 15, 2020.

RELATED ARTICLES: