
Oliver Winery's Sangria makes its return — in a larger bottle

The wine is made with Oliver Winery's Sweet Red wine and natural fruit flavors, including lemon, mandarin orange, passion fruit, pineapple and strawberry.
Credit: Oliver Winery
Oliver Winery is bringing back its Sangria is a 1.5L bottle.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's back and bigger than ever!

Oliver Winery is reintroducing its Sangria in a 1.5L bottle. 

The wine is made with Oliver Winery's Sweet Red wine and natural fruit flavors, including lemon, mandarin orange, passion fruit, pineapple and strawberry.

"We are delighted to reintroduce our Sangria, a cherished favorite among Oliver loyalists," said Julie Adams, CEO of Oliver Winery. "This time, we've upped the enjoyment factor by introducing a 1.5L bottle you can share with friends. Our winemaking team really brought out the bright fruit in this fun, easy-drinking wine that is perfect for hosting.” 

Oliver Winery's Sangria will sell for $16.99 and is available in stores, through Oliver Winery's online store or at the Oliver Winery tasting room in Bloomington.

Oliver Winery's Sweet Red wine is also now available in 1.5L bottles.

