What you need to know about Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drink a beer, eat some food and listen to local musicians at this year's Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival Friday night.

Aug. 26, Louisvillians with a passion for craft beer and indie bands will gather at Central Park, in the heart of Old Louisville, for the festival.

The event will take place 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is pet and family friendly. You're encouraged to bring a leash for your pup and an ID to partake in all the different varieties of craft beer offered.

Lou Brew will feature live music from local indie bands Bridge 19 and Little Band, according to their Facebook event.

The craft beer and great food will be provided by 16 local breweries and four food trucks.

Breweries participating in Lou Brew:

Akasha Brewing Company

Atrium Brewing

Chimera Brewing Co.

Falls City Beer

Gallant Fox Brewing Co.

Goodwood Brewing Co.

Gravely Brewing Co.

Holsopple Brewing

Hometown Brewing Co.

Old Louisville Brewery

Milewide Beer Co.

Monnik Beer Co.

Noble Funk Brewing Co.

Pivot Brewing

West Sixth Brewing

Food trucks serving delicious snacks at the festival:

Al Prince Mediterranean Food & Sweets

Grecian Mama

Good Belly

Froggy's Popcorn

You can purchase your $15 ticket online or at the gate to enjoy live music, Kentucky-based brews and yummy food from local food trucks.

