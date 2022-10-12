NuLu's Everyday Kitchen permanently closing this week

The restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday through Friday, so be sure to stop in.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyday Kitchen, a restaurant, bar and café in NuLu, announced on Wednesday that its closing its door for good.

The restaurant took to their social media accounts and said:

"Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Louisville community the last 2 years. We regret to inform you that we will be permanently closing our doors this Saturday, 12/10/22.

We are exceedingly grateful to our team members who worked tirelessly to serve you great food and creative drinks. We will be open for dinner tonight-Friday, so please come in to say thanks and support our team one last time."

On the corner of Market Street and Hancock, Everyday Kitchen serves "elevated modern comfort food with a Louisville flair".

Some dinner dishes that they offer include: skillet cornbread, lodgic charcuterie, pork belly mac, frondosa farms grilled mushrooms and 3D Harvest Farms roasted beast. For their full menu, please click here.

Like the restaurant said in their statement, they will be open for dinner Wednesday through Friday, so be sure to stop in. Everyday Kitchen will be permanently closing on Saturday.

