New restaurant in the Highlands serving high-class food, cocktails with 'Nostalgic' twist

This Louisville restaurant takes food we ate during our childhood and amplifies them with high-quality ingredients and a chef's touch.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Nostalgic" is a new restaurant in the Highlands just opened and it's the perfect place for customers who enjoy cocktails and childhood-like food in a fine-dining setting.

There are three upscale dining rooms where customers are greeted with a cocktail. This is a part of the restaurant's hospitality.

Catherine Macdowall, owner of Nostalgic, said she aims to create dishes and cocktails that give a nod to childhood-favorite treats and snacks.

"Each dining room really takes you back to a different time and different era but really feels homey, as well," Macdowall said.

The restaurant prides themselves as a chophouse and cocktail house since they specialize in all different kinds of meat and drinks.

Nostalgic is open every day except on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the kitchen and the bar is opened until midnight.

