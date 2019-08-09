They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but what about second breakfast?

A new poll by OnePoll found more than half of Americans want to recognize second breakfast as a regular meal.

The study showed the average person indulges in two morning meals at least once a week.

The survey also found nearly half of the country thinks breakfast foods can only be eaten before 10:30 a.m.

Overall, breakfast is still wins. About 34 percent of participants said breakfast is their favorite type of food.

