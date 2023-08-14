Popular Nestlé Toll House cookie dough recalled because it may contain wood chips

The company said some of its "break and bake" products could contain fragments of wood.

HOUSTON — Nestlé USA announced it's recalling some of its popular chocolate chip cookie dough.

The batches of "break and bake" cookie dough could contain wood fragments, according to the FDA.

Nestlé said all of the affected batches were produced in April and thankfully no illnesses or injuries have been reported. Meanwhile, Nestlé asks anyone who purchased the cookie dough to return it for a replacement or refund.

"We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address," Nestlé said in a statement. "The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

Nestlé said any other varieties of its refrigerated "break and bake" bars, rolls, tubs or edible cookie dough remain safe.