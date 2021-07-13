National French Fry Day | 6 delicious deals to dip into

You could win a lifetime of McDonald's French fries or have your pomme frites served to you by rapper Slim Thug at Checkers — anything is possible!

HOUSTON — Nothing tastes better than biting a French fry fresh out the fryer and tossed in seasoning salt — it's impossible to just have one! National French Fry Day is Tuesday and potato lovers can't wait to take advantage of all the delicious deals.

We've gone ahead and dug up the best promotions to help you get your French fry fix.

McDonald's contest for a lifetime of French fries

It's the opportunity of a lifetime for French fry enthusiasts. McDonald's, makers of the most popular French fries on the planet, is running a World Famous Fan content from July 13 through July 20. The winner will be given a lifetime of free fries!

If you're interested in entering, head to Twitter and post why you're the ultimate McDonald's fan. Be sure to tag @McDonalds in your tweet and include hashtags for your state of residence's abbreviation (i.e. #TX for Texas) and #MyMcDonaldsFanContest. Your tweet can also include a photo or 60-second video.

A lifetime of McDonald's French fries is reportedly worth an estimated $19,685. If you don't win the grand prize, McDonald's is issuing 1 million MyMcDonald's Rewards points to 66 contenders.

McDonald's is also celebrating National French Fry Day by giving away free medium-size fries to customers using MyMcDonald's Rewards in the McDonald's app. Just add a side of medium fries to your cart and then check out using mobile order and pay.

It's been reported that 7% of potatoes produced in the United States will become McDonald's French fries.

Checkers with Slim Thug

Checkers is running a tasty deal for its Houston customers with $1 French Fries, and if you're lucky, your fries could be handed to you by Houston rapper Slim Thug.

Slim Thug will be taking orders on a headset, serving up French fries and passing out swag bags. He will be posted at the 13500 S. Post Oak Road from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Slim Thug and Checkers plan to donate $100,000 to No Kid Hungry in honor of National French Fry Day.

Burger King

Burger King is offering customers a large-size French Fry for $1 through the burger chain's mobile app or in-store.

Hardee's

How about fries with coke? Hardee's is giving away a free small fry and a small drink when you purchase any original Angus burger.

Red Robin

Red Robin invites guests to enjoy free, unlimited refills on Bottomless Steak Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Garlic Fries with any burger or entrée order.

Becks Prime

Becks is offering its customers to buy any French Fry and receive the second French Fry of equal or lesser value for free for National French Fry Day. This offer is not valid with online ordering or delivery and it cannot be combined with any other offers.