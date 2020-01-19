LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Craving onion rings and fried fish? Popular seafood spot Mike Linnig's is opening its doors for the year Thursday, Jan. 23.

The restaurant is in its 96th season, posting on Facebook that it will celebrate the opening with cake and treats.

Like every year, Mike Linnig's is not open on Mondays and will close for the season the Sunday before Thanksgiving. The restaurant is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. during January-May and September-November.

During June-August, the restaurant is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Mike Linnig's Restaurant We are reopening this Thursday January 23, 2020 for our 96th year! Come celebrate with us! Opening day celebration with cake, sweets and treats (while supplies last)!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.