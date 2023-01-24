Fish fry season is here! Mike Linnig's restaurant announces opening date for 99th season

Get ready for great times as the popular Louisville restaurant celebrates a new season filled with lots of love and seafood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s most beloved seafood restaurants has announced its reopening date for 2023.

Mike Linnig’s said they will open on Jan. 26 and will celebrate its 99th season.

Kicking off the fish frying season, the restaurant announced on Facebook that they will celebrate with cake and desserts while supplies last.

The restaurant, located on Cane Run Road in southwest Jefferson County, has been serving up amazing portions of seafood including fried fish, shrimp, frog legs, and pan-fried oysters since 1925.

Mike Linnig’s will be open Tuesdays through Sundays.

