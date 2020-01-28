McChicken lovers rejoice! Starting Jan. 27, McDonald's will offer its popular chicken sandwich in breakfast form.

Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuits will be available on the breakfast menu nationwide for a limited time.

The news comes as fast-food restaurants have zeroed in on breakfast. Wendy's unveiled its full breakfast menu in October 2019, announcing a launch in early 2020.

McDonald's did not give a date for when the promotion will end.

