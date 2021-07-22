McAlister's Deli hosting free tea day at all locations

Customers can claim a free 32 oz. sweet tea at any McAlister's location July 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sweet tea lovers rejoice! McAlister's Deli, the fast causal restaurant chain, is offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of sweet tea July 22.

The event wraps up of the restaurant's month long "Sweet Sips Tea Fest" across their 470 locations nationwide.

Free Tea Day is not limited to sweet tea, customers can claim unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, tea with flavored shots and McAlister’s limited time offer- Tropical Tea which includes a blend of the sweet tea, natural lemonade, guava puree and strawberry puree.

There are 10 locations in the Louisville area including two in southern Indiana, the Outer Loop, Springhurst and Bardstown Road.

In-store guests can claim one free tea and online orders can get a max of four free teas. The free tea for online orders must be purchased the McAlister's Deli app.

