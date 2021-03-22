Louisville restaurant featured in list of top places to eat in 2021

Three Indiana restaurants made the list, but the Louisville restaurant was the Kentucky location featured.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville restaurants are often featured on national foodie lists, but after the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, these titles mean a little more now.

Mayan Cafe, a Latin American restaurant on E. Market Street, was recently named one of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021 by Yelp customers. It was the only Kentucky restaurant to make the list this year.

"We are so amazed and thrilled to be selected and displayed with these other fine eateries," the restaurant owners posted on Facebook when the list was released. "Support like this keeps our hearts full and our whisks moving!"

The list was formed using feedback from Yelp users in December 2020. According to Yelp, thousands of people shared their favorite eateries and places they can't wait to eat at again once the pandemic subsides.

Mayan Cafe landed in the #26 spot in the 8th edition of the list. Two locations in Indianapolis and one in Fishers, Ind. were also featured this year.

The number one spot went to Kelley Farm Kitchen in Harpers Ferry, WV. You can view the full list on Yelp's website. If you think another local restaurant should have been featured, Yelp said you can post on social media using #YelpTop100 and share your favorite spots.

Right now, Mayan Cafe offers outdoor dining and carryout services. The restaurant also has "Party Packs" available for groups.

