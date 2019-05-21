LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pizza and beer have always been a match made in heave. Now, two local spots - one known for pizza, one known for beer - are joining forces, opening a new concept in Jeffersontown this summer.

The owners of Mac's Dough House are planning to open a new restaurant inside of the Mile Wide Beer Co. Taproom, and they're calling it Mac's @ Mile Wide. The new concept will feature Neapolitan-Style pizza cooked inside a custom pizza oven that is capable of exceeding 900 degrees, as well as sandwiches, roasted vegetables, and more.

The 20' x 20' space that Mac's @ Mile Wide will occupy at 636 Barret Avenue was originally supposed to be a second bar for Mile Wide Taproom. That idea was put on the back burner in the push to open the taproom in 2016, according to co-founder Scott Shreffler. The space has remained unused since the opening, but he said that once he talked with Mac's owner, Tony Lusiak, and his wife Megan, he knew that this was the perfect opportunity.

Mac's Dough House has been teasing a "big announcement" all month, featuring close-up shots of subway tile and a mysterious delivery in a large box on their Instagram account.

Could that big box hold the custom tiled pizza oven that will be the centerpiece of the kitchen at Mac's @ Mile Wide? Only time will tell...

A specific date has not been announced for the opening, but the owners say that it should be fully operational by this summer.

