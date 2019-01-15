LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new restaurant is coming to Douglas Loop and it is being called a "safe haven" for those who suffer from food allergies.

Chef Angela Pike, who has run a successful personal chef business for the last nine years, is planning to open The Silly Axe Cafe, Louisville's first gluten-free restaurant, this April.

After a series of health scares, Chef Pike discovered that she suffered from a gluten allergy and she feared that she would lose her beloved career, according to a post on her blog.

However, she decided to turn that fear into action, deciding to make something "amazing and impactful" out of her struggle.

"Life is about accepting change, to always be ok with the new you," Pike said in the post.

The Silly Axe is a safe haven for people who find it hard to eat out - featuring an allergy-friendly menu of homemade soups, sandwiches, spreads, and ready-to-go meals.

According to Insider Louisville, the menu will be free of gluten, nuts, and lactose. Vegetarian and vegan options will also be available, as well as a series of gluten-free beers and ciders on tap.

In addition to regular restaurant service, The Silly Axe will be booking private parties and events, as well as cooking lessons and demos.

You can follow The Silly Axe's journey on their Facebook page as they count down to opening day.

If you'd like to help financially, Chef Pike has a GoFundMe page for the restaurant with a goal of $10,000.

