LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LBF) — In the March 1 weekly edition, we take a look at area restaurants that are locally owned and the highest rated on Yelp.

Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews in 2018. Yelp’s search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best responses based on a number of different factors, including review, ratings and number of reviews.

In the linked gallery, we provide you with the full list of 25 restaurants in photos. WARNING: This may make you hungry.

You'll notice in the slideshow that the Yelp rank of No. 21 is missing. Louisville Business First focused on locally owned restaurants. Panchitos Ice Cream & Taqueria at 2245 Bardstown Road is based in Lexington, and is ranked in Yelp's list of the 2018 best restaurants in Louisville.

You'll notice the dollar signs next to the price on the slides. Here's a rundown of the pricing description: $: Inexpensive; $$, moderate; $$$: pricey; $$$$: ultra high-end.

The Top Five:

1. Feast BBQ at 909 E. Market Street

Area of town: NuLu

Yelp rank: 26

Yelp rating: 4.5

Price: $$

Type of food served: Barbecue, American (traditional)

2. Shirley Mae's Cafe at 802 S. Clay Street

Area of town: Smoketown

Yelp rank: 25

Yelp rating: 4.5

Price: $

Type of food served: Southern, soul food, beer bar

3. Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe at 2868 Frankfort Avenue

Area of town: The Avenue, Crescent Hill

Yelp rank: 24

Yelp rating: 4.5

Price: $$

Type of food served: Bakeries, breakfast and brunch, cafes

4. Sidebar at 129 N. Second Street

Area of town: Downtown, East Main

Yelp rank: 23

Yelp rating: 4.5

Price: $$

Type of food served: American (new), cocktail bars, burgers

5. Chik'n & Mi at 2319 Brownsboro Road

Area of town: Clifton Heights

Yelp rank: 22

Yelp rating: 4.5

Price: $$

Type of food served: Chicken shop, ramen, bars

