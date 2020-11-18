'We will miss you Louisville.' Uptown Cafe closing its doors after 35 years

The longtime Highlands restaurant announced they will be closing later this month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A longtime Highlands favorite is closing its doors for good.

Uptown Café announced on Facebook that it would be closing on Nov. 28 after 35 years in business.

In the post, they wrote, “It has been our honor being a part of this community. We will miss you Louisville.”

The café was one of the Highlands first upscale casual restaurants and first opened its doors in 1985.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.