Louisville Taco Week kicks off Monday

Over 15 participating restaurants are offering $2 specialty tacos from April 12 to April 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may be familiar with Burger Week, Pizza Week and Restaurant Week but now local restaurants are diving into deals with Louisville Taco Week!

Held from April 12 to April 18, participating restaurants around Louisville are offering specialty tacos for $2 with some offering up to three different taco options.

These local restaurants love "Taco Tuesdays" so much, they decide to make an entire week out of it.

The organizers of other restaurant weeks created the new Taco Week to get people to embrace the food and culture of Louisville while getting them out to try new restaurants and el Jimador margarita offerings around the city.

Louisville Taco Week passports will help guide taco lovers to participating restaurants, passports will be stamped by the restaurant for each order of tacos ordered. You can receive an extra stamp for ordering an el Jimador Tequila cocktail.

Passports can be picked up at a participating Taco Week location starting Monday or online now.

Participants who earn a stamp from four or more participating locations on their passport and will be entered to win the grand prize of $250 in gift cards and el Jimador merchandise.

Here's a full list of participating restaurants:

Agave & Rye (Louisville and New Albany)

I Love Tacos (J -Town and Highlands)

Taco City Louisville

Limon y Sal Mexican Kitchen

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Molly Malone's

Noche Mexican BBQ

Taco Luchador (Highlands, J-Town, Colonial Gardens and St. Matthews)

The Ainsworth

The Limbo & Riot Café

The Raven

Taco N’ Madres (Food Truck - Saturday and Sunday only)

Torchy’s Tacos

