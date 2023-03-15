Here's where you can get $2.50 tacos for one week across Louisville

Participating restaurants include Agave & Rye, Happy Belly, Fistful of Ale, I Love Tacos, Limón y Sal, and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Taco Week is making its return!

From April 17-23, a variety of Louisville's most popular taco joints will be bringing $2.50 tacos to the community.

Sponsored by El Jimador, each participating Louisville Taco Week restaurant will be offering their own spin on tacos.

Participating restaurants include Agave & Rye; Happy Belly; Fistful of Ale; I Love Tacos; Limón y Sal; locations of Señor Iguanas in Clarksville, Okolona/Outer Loop and UofL/Churchill; Taco City; Zombie Taco; and more to be announced soon.

The community will be able to try new restaurants and challenge their taste buds! Officials say there is a minimum of 3 tacos per order.

The website states that if you check in to four or more participating locations on the Louisville Taco Week app during taco week, you will be entered for a chance to win the grand prize of $250 in gift cards and official merchandise.

You can also view the list of participating restaurants, their special, locations, and hours on the app. Click here to download it.

To view the growing list of participating restaurants and their taco specials, please click here.

