What's in store for Louisville Restaurant Week

The event features an array of restaurants offering three-course prix fixe menus and a part of the portions will go to local non-profit, The Hope Buss.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Foodies get ready for the biggest week this year.

Louisville Restaurant Week offers a one-of-a-kind celebration of culinary tourism from Feb. 27 to March 5.

"The idea is to get everybody to come to restaurants in the city and experience what the city has to offer with our culinary scene," LouVino chef Mateo Sullivan said.

According to The Hope Buss' website, the organization is focused on "empowering families and individuals to reimagine our community, by working alongside them to build HOPE-based infrastructure and create sustainable resources."

The restaurant's that are participating include: 80/20 @ Kaelin's, Brasserie Provence, Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille, LouVino, Mesh, Morton's The Steakhouse, Naïve, Napa, Sarino, Simply Mediterranean, The Fat Lamb and Melting Pot.

More restaurants are to be announced soon, so stay tuned!

If you download the Louisville Restaurant Week app you can view the list of participating restaurants, their special menu, location and hours, map out your week and check-in from your phone.

Officials say you'll earn points for each check-in, and the top point recipient will receive $300 in gift cards. If you check-in at three or more participating locations, you will be entered to win a second grand prize.

For more information about Louisville Restaurant Week, please click here.

