LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LBF) — Thrillist has come out with a list of the 21 best chicken wings in America, and a Louisville restaurant made the cut.

Chances are, it's not one of the first restaurants to come to mind when you think of local wing joints. It's Milkwood, chef Ed Lee's restaurant at Actors Theatre in downtown Louisville.

The article describes the wings as "tenderly smoked before getting crisped up and tossed in some chili-lime sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds and scallions, drizzled with Alabama white BBQ sauce."

