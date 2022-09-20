Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood

In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business.

In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

But, they aren’t closing up shop for real. Instead, they’re going to focus on their true passion -- the food truck.

“We have big plans ahead for our mobile unit,” they said in the post.

They said they will still be around Louisville, “slinging the best hotdogs in Kentucky.”

Red Top Hotdogs opened in 2018 on the Fourth of July.

