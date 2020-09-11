Restaurants offering $9 pizzas for Louisville Pizza Week

From Nov. 16 through Nov. 22, participating restaurants will be offering $9 specialty pizzas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a dozen restaurants in Louisville and southern Indiana will be offering delicious discounts on pizza as Louisville Pizza Week returns for 2020.

Some locations will also offer Great Lakes Brewing beer specials.

The Official Louisville Pizza Week Passport will help guide participants around the city to enjoy a variety of pizzas. Restaurants will stamp the passport for each full pizza ordered. Once participants collect at least four stamps, they will be entered to win more than $250 in gift cards. The passports will be available at each participating restaurant starting Nov. 16.

“As restaurants continue to face one of the most challenging times in recent history and especially approaching the Winter months, Pizza Week will generate additional revenue and exposure in a critical time,” said Louisville Pizza Week Organizer, Tony Frank.

While Louisville Pizza Week has been an exclusively dine-in event in the past, many restaurants are offering carryout options this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Participating restaurants for Louisville Pizza Week 2020 include:

8th Street Pizza

Blaze Pizza (St. Matthews, Middletown and Paddock Shops locations)

BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar (Highlands, Westport and Jeffersonville locations)

Borromeo’s Pizza & Italian

Danny Mac’s Pizza

Derby City Pizza (6 locations)

Coals Artisan Pizza (Middletown and St. Matthews locations)

Parlour Pizza (Jeffersonville and Frankfort Ave. locations)

Sarino

Scooter’s Triple B’s

The Limbo

Tim Tam Tavern

Wick’s Pizza (Hikes Point and Highlands locations)

