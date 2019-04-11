LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Pizza Week is back November 11-17 with 18 different Louisville and Southern Indiana locations offering $8 specialty pizzas.

Those interested can grab a "Pizza Week passport" at any participating location, or at the official Passport Release party Nov. 7 at Old 502 Winery. Restaurants will then stamp the passport for each full pie ordered.

People who get four or more stamps can be entered to win $250 in pizza gift cards.

The participating Louisville locations include 8th Street Pizza, Borromeo’s Pizza & Italian, Sarino, Parlour Pizza, Danny Mac’s Pizza, Tim Tam Tavern, Pizza Bar, Griff’s, BoomBozz (Highlands), BoomBozz (Jeffersontown), topp’t Handcrafted Pizza + Chopped Salads, Coals Artisan Pizza (Middletown), Wick’s Pizza (Hikes Point), Wick’s Pizza (Highlands) and Goodwood Brewery.

Southern Indiana locations include topp’t Handcrafted Pizzas + Chopped Salads (New Albany), Wick’s Pizza (New Albany) and BoomBozz (Jeffersonville).

For more information, visit Louisville Pizza Week's website.

