Meals on Wheels volunteers celebrated during Community Champions Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a year of increased need, Meals on Wheels is continuing its Community Champions Week.

Every day, local leaders join the nonprofit at a senior meal distribution site to help serve the community and thank both the Meals on Wheels and Senior Nutrition Program volunteers who work to keep delivery meals throughout the pandemic.

"Homebound people can feel isolated under normal conditions, but during COVID, when we haven't been able to visit as much and they've been cut off from the world...you can imagine it could be sad," communications coordinator Debbie Belt said, "but our volunteers lift up the spirits of these community residents."

Due to COVID-19, the program is offering five frozen meals to each person, though Belt said they hope to start delivering hot meals daily as the state continues to improve.

"It's just a relief to know that I'm getting good nutrition," said Bonnie Carman, who receives meals. "I have not been able to get out any because of the COVID...I've been immunized."

The program has seen an increase in delivery requests from people trying to avoid leaving the house like Carman. Louisville Metro said the nonprofit has seen a nearly 50% increase in demand since the pandemic started. Around 800 seniors currently receive meals.

Meals on Wheels serves qualified seniors in Jefferson County ages 60 and older who are homebound with no one available to help prepare meals. For more information, click here.

