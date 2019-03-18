(LBF) Southern Living released its latest list of the South's best food cities, and Louisville made the cut for the first time.

The city came in at No. 10 of 10 in the crowd-sourced awards. Southern Living reviewed 65,000 surveys to compile the list.

Southern Living said Louisville and Richmond, Va., at No. 9, "have quietly been on the come-up. Both are now home to vibrant ecosystems where restaurants, coffee shops, cocktail bars, bakeries and breweries interact and play off each other’s strengths."

Read the rest on Louisville Business First.

