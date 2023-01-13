LaRosa's Pizzeria opening in Louisville, giving first 50 customers free pizza for a year

The grand opening will be on Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pizza lovers get ready -- there's a new contender in town.

Known for their sweet sauce and thin crust, Cincinnati-based LaRosa's Pizzeria is coming to the Springhurst Towne Center. Officials say their construction is almost complete.

The pizza chain is having a special preview on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 3-6 p.m. Patrons will be able to get a free piping hot slice of 'za, participate in some giveaways and have the opportunity to meet Luigi (a.k.a. the pizza chain's "pizza chef").

The grand opening will be on Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m. LaRosa's staff say the first 200 guests will receive a "swag bag" with official LaRosa's merchandise, and the first 50 customers will get free pizza for a year.

Besides pizza, of course, the family-friendly restaurant serves pasta, fresh salads, hoagys, wings, desserts, kid's meals and more. They serve over 40 menu choices for dine in, carryout and delivery.

