Here's what you need to know about Louisville Hot Brown Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prepare yourselves for a week of Louisville's signature sandwich: the Hot Brown.

Louisville Tourism has collaborated with over a dozen local restaurants to generate the inaugural Louisville Hot Brown Week.

The week will encourage locals and visitors to feast upon Louisville’s 'most famous dish' by dining at participating restaurants offering $10 -$12 Hot Brown specials from Oct. 24 through Oct. 30.

For those who may be unfamiliar, a Hot Brown is a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes, all baked until its bubbling hot.

A spokesperson with Louisville Tourism says the iconic sandwich was invented at the city's historic Brown Hotel back in the 1920s. The hotel would regularly host guests for dinner and late-night dancing, and when the evening was almost over they would head to the restaurant for a bite to eat.

Officials say it wasn’t long before they grew tired of the traditional late-night selections, so Chef Fred K. Schmidt crafted the Hot Brown.

“The hot brown story and dish is iconic in Louisville and deserves this dedicated week to showcase the city’s culinary talents - giving visitors and locals an extra reason to dine out and experience Louisville’s unique, independent restaurant scene," Michael Fetter, director of marketing for Louisville Tourism, said.

A spokesperson with Louisville Tourism says Hot Brown Week will kick off with the inaugural Hot Brown Showdown benefiting Waterfront Park on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.

This cook-off and tasting event invites restaurants and caterers from around the area to compete for the title of best Hot Brown or Hot Brown riff.

Some participating restaurants include: Agave & Rye, Biscuit Belly, J. Graham’s Café at The Brown Hotel, Patrick O'Shea's and many more.

Tickets are $30 and are available online.

For additional details and the list of participating restaurants please click here.

