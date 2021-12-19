Don't want to cook a big meal for Christmas? Let these restaurants help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Christmas is a time of celebration for many, sometimes people just want to grab food out instead of cooking big meals.
Here are some restaurants open Christmas day in Louisville:
- Select Starbucks are open, check the map locator to see if the one near you is open.
- Tea Station Asian Bistro- reservation only
- Cracker Barrel- Preorder meals, can pick up anytime between 12/21 and 12/28
- Porch- Reservation only
- Zombie Taco
- Joe's Crab Shack
And here are some general stores open on Christmas day in Louisville:
- CVS
- Walgreens off Taylor Blvd
Kroger and Walmart are open Christmas Eve, but they are all closed Christmas day.
