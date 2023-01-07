Louisville chef Darnell 'SuperChef' Ferguson to host new Food Network series

You can watch the premiere of "Superchef Grudge Match" on Tuesday Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. on Food Network or you can stream it on Discovery+.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-based celebrity chef Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson is hosting a new Food Network series called "Superchef Grudge Match".

In the new show, Ferguson stages "two different battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe."

You can watch the premiere of "Superchef Grudge Match" on Tuesday Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. on Food Network or you can stream it on Discovery+.

Ferguson currently co-hosts the newest season of Food Network’s "Worst Cooks in America", alongside Chef Anne Burrell, and he has competed on three seasons of "Tournament of Champions" hosted by Guy Fieri.

In addition, Ferguson spends his time giving back to the Louisville community through his non-profit SuperChef’s CAPE and through local non-profit Blessings in a Backpack. He will be featured, alongside two other celebrity chefs, at a dinner Blessings in a Backpack is hosting to raise money to help feed local elementary school students over the weekends.

