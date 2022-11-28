Louisville Chef to lead Gordon Ramsay Steak in southern Indiana

Chef Stephen Dunn will execute signature menu items such as Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A talented Louisville chef will be manning the helm of a Gordon Ramsay restaurant in southern Indiana.

Chef Stephen Dunn has been named Executive Chef at the new Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana.

Brad Seigel, Caesars Southern Indiana General Manager, said Dunn's commitment to excellence and extensive experience makes him a perfect fit for the job.

"Chef Dunn’s impressive resume and skill set made him an easy choice to lead Gordon Ramsay Steak,” Seigel said.

Dunn, in his new position, will lead the kitchen operations and staff at the upscale steak house, according to a press release.

He will execute Gordon Ramsay Steak signature menu items such as Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

The Louisville chef also supports Gordon Ramsay’s effort to incorporate local farm products into his menus.

Chef Dunn said he's excited to join the Gordon Ramsay Steak team and rise to the challenge.

“I am always thinking, what can I do to make that bite of food as good as it can possibly be?” Dunn said.

He previously worked at iconic Louisville restaurants such as Matt Winn Steakhouse, Harvest and Equus.

Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana is scheduled to open in mid-December. Dining reservations can be made online.

