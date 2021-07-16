Louisville Burger Week starts July 19

Over 40 participating restaurants are offering $6 specialty burgers from July 19 to July 25.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Burger Week is back! For the fifth straight year, local restaurants across Kentuckiana are offering $6 burgers from July 19 to 25.

Burger lovers will have the opportunity to try gourmet blends and off-the-menu specialties from over 40 participating restaurants.

“We are excited to present the largest Louisville Burger Week lineup to date with more than 40 participating restaurants," Louisville Burger Week Organizer Tony Frank said. "Burger Week is a great opportunity for customers to enjoy the food and culture of the city, all while supporting local restaurants and trying new places."

Organizers are offering a Louisville Burger Week passport which allows participants to navigate their way through the stops along the way. Passports can be purchased online. At each stop, passport holders can have them stamped and will be entered to win multiple prizes including $250 in gift cards, an ultimate grill-out and more.

Here's a full list of participating restaurants:

80/20 at Kaelin’s

812 Pizza co.

Agave & Rye

Bambi Bar

Bristol Bar & Grille Highlands

Bristol Bar & Grille East

Bubba’s 33

Burger Boy Diner

Burger Girl Diner

Burger IM

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cask Southern Kitchen & Bar

Check's BBQ & Blues

Check's Cafe

Chido

Drake’s Paddock

Drake’s St. Matthew’s

Dundee Tavern

Fork & Barrel

Four Pegs

Game Restaurant

Homerun Burger

Jockey Silks

La Chandeleur

KingFish Jeffersonville On The Rocks Patio Bar

Khalil’s on Dixie

Louvino

Mark’s Feed Store

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Molly Malones

Napa River Grill

O’Shea’s Highlands

Patrick O’Shea’s Downtown

Pints And Union

Public House By Against The Grain

Recbar

Riot Cafe

Scooter's Triple B's

Shenanigans Irish Grille

Six Forks Burger Company

The Ainsworth

The B.A. Colonial

The Granville Pub

The Limbo

The Manhattan Project

The Raven

Tucker's American Favorites

Weekend Burger

For more information on Louisville Burger Week, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.