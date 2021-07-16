Louisville Burger Week starts July 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Burger Week is back! For the fifth straight year, local restaurants across Kentuckiana are offering $6 burgers from July 19 to 25.
Burger lovers will have the opportunity to try gourmet blends and off-the-menu specialties from over 40 participating restaurants.
“We are excited to present the largest Louisville Burger Week lineup to date with more than 40 participating restaurants," Louisville Burger Week Organizer Tony Frank said. "Burger Week is a great opportunity for customers to enjoy the food and culture of the city, all while supporting local restaurants and trying new places."
Organizers are offering a Louisville Burger Week passport which allows participants to navigate their way through the stops along the way. Passports can be purchased online. At each stop, passport holders can have them stamped and will be entered to win multiple prizes including $250 in gift cards, an ultimate grill-out and more.
Here's a full list of participating restaurants:
- 80/20 at Kaelin’s
- 812 Pizza co.
- Agave & Rye
- Bambi Bar
- Bristol Bar & Grille Highlands
- Bristol Bar & Grille East
- Bubba’s 33
- Burger Boy Diner
- Burger Girl Diner
- Burger IM
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Cask Southern Kitchen & Bar
- Check's BBQ & Blues
- Check's Cafe
- Chido
- Drake’s Paddock
- Drake’s St. Matthew’s
- Dundee Tavern
- Fork & Barrel
- Four Pegs
- Game Restaurant
- Homerun Burger
- Jockey Silks
- La Chandeleur
- KingFish Jeffersonville On The Rocks Patio Bar
- Khalil’s on Dixie
- Louvino
- Mark’s Feed Store
- Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
- Molly Malones
- Napa River Grill
- O’Shea’s Highlands
- Patrick O’Shea’s Downtown
- Pints And Union
- Public House By Against The Grain
- Recbar
- Riot Cafe
- Scooter's Triple B's
- Shenanigans Irish Grille
- Six Forks Burger Company
- The Ainsworth
- The B.A. Colonial
- The Granville Pub
- The Limbo
- The Manhattan Project
- The Raven
- Tucker's American Favorites
- Weekend Burger
For more information on Louisville Burger Week, click here.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.