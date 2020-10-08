What's for dinner? Enjoy $6 burgers for Louisville Burger Week

The annual celebration of the American classic is back! Enjoy creative takes on the burger from more than 25 restaurants from Aug. 10-16.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re looking for an excuse to eat a big, juicy burger this week, look no further. Louisville Burger Week is back for 2020.

The annual celebration of the American classic starts Monday, Aug. 10 and runs through Aug. 16. More than 25 different restaurants and bars are participating in this year’s edible event.

Each restaurant is selling a signature burger for $6. Purchases not only benefit local businesses, but a portion of the proceeds will also go toward the Dare to Care Food Bank, which helps feed the hungry in Louisville.

So, what's on the mneu? While there are plenty of classic takes on the cheeseburger, many of the dishes featured for this year’s Burger Week are far from ordinary. From Drake’s Korean BBQ Burger (loaded with Kimchi slaw and chili garlic mayo) to a burger topped with whipped Brie and garlic aioli at The Manhattan Project, there’s a plate for every palate.

Several locations also offer vegetarian and gluten-free substitutions for those with food sensitivities.

Not even the coronavirus pandemic can put a damper on this celebration of deliciousness – nearly every restaurant featured this year for Louisville Burger Week offers either outdoor seating or takeout options.

In previous years, the deals for Louisville Burger Week were exclusive to dine-in customers, but changes were made this year because of the current restrictions on restaurants in Kentucky.

Each restaurant’s offering is featured in the Louisville Burger Week Passport, which is available to download online. A map of all the participating locations is also available.

If trying tasty burgers for a low price wasn’t enough, there are prizes at stake through filling out your passport and posting on social media. Learn more about those opportunities here.

