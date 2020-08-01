LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When you think Louisville, do you think iconic sandwiches? Food Network appears to think so: three Louisville restaurants are featured on its recent ‘Best Sandwiches in America’ list.

The list features 98 of the most famous sandwiches in the United States and the best places to try each one. From the classic Philly cheesesteak to childhood fave PB&J, there’s a sandwich on the list for every foodie.

Here are the Louisville favorites that made the list:

Benedictine - La Peche Gourmet-To-Go

This combo of cream cheese, cucumber, onion, and seasonings is a Louisville staple, and Food Network says the best place to get it is La Peche Gourmet-To-Go, attached to Lily’s Bistro. Chef Kathy Cary’s version is “even better than the original recipe”, according to the list. See for yourself by visiting 1147 Bardstown Road.

Hot Brown - Brown Hotel

It wouldn’t be a list of famous sandwiches without the Hot Brown and the one at the Brown Hotel gets Food Network’s stamp of approval. This open-faced turkey sandwich is topped with a creamy Mornay sauce, fresh tomato, and crispy bacon and was introduced by Chef Fred Schmidt to the Brown Hotel’s menu in 1926. While several other restaurants have replicated the Hot Brown, Food Network recommends sticking with the original. “Try one where it was created,” the article says. The Brown Hotel is at 333 W. Broadway in downtown Louisville.

RELATED: Girl Scouts cookie season returns with new flavor for 2020

Chicken Salad - The Cheddar Box

If one kind of chicken salad isn’t enough for you, you’ll love the Cheddar Box. Their “world-famous” version is made with homemade mayo and celery but if you’re feeling more adventurous, give the curry and honey-pecan varieties a taste. Food Network says the Cheddar Box is a “favorite” to try this classic sandwich. You can enjoy it at 3909 Chenoweth Square.

One Indiana restaurant also made the list, but you’ll have to travel north to try it. While the breaded pork tenderloin sandwich is well-known across the Midwest, Food Network says The Mug drive-in in Greenfield has a “great take”. Cruise by 117 Apple St. to get a taste.

Check out the full list of sandwiches on the Food Network website.

RELATED: Recbar 812 to open February 2020

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.