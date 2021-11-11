Brooklyn-based BBQ restaurant opening at Waterfront Park ahead of 2022 Derby

Pig Beach BBQ is set to bring its signature menu of chef-driven barbeque to the two-level 14,000-square foot space at 1201 River Road in April 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For several years the location at 1201 River Road has sat dormant, its views unviewed as anchor Rob Harris put it, but next spring a Brooklyn-based BBQ restaurant is planning to fill that void.

Pig Beach BBQ is set to bring its signature menu of chef-driven barbeque to the two-level 14,000-square foot space in April 2022, just in time for Derby.

Rob Shawger, one of three partners of Pig Beach, said it was a friend from Louisville who introduced the trio to the space.

"We were immediately blown away by everything this space has to offer,” Shawger said. “From the phenomenal views to its proximity to the amphitheater, ongoing events—it’s truly got it all.”

“Louisville’s warm, welcoming vibe and rich bourbon culture pairs perfectly with our style of barbeque and hospitality,” Executive Chef & Partner Matt Abdoo said.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing Pig Beach to such a vibrant destination in Louisville as Waterfront Park," Abdoo said. "We look forward to working with local distilleries, breweries, and purveyors in reflecting that flavor and culture throughout our menu.”

Pig Beach first opened in 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. Since then, it's earned critical acclaim from The New York Times, Food Network, and even earned a spot in Southern Living's "Great American Barbeque Bucket List."

“Pig Beach offers amazing food and a welcoming atmosphere, making it the perfect fit for Waterfront Park,” Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park, said. “We look forward to activating the restaurant space and integrating Pig Beach BBQ into the park, our events and other offerings.”

