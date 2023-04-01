Cajun, Italian fusion restaurant opens second location in NuLu

This restaurant uses influences from New Orleans and the Mediterranean to create a delicious, cohesive dish.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville-original restaurant, serving an unusual cuisine, is opening its second location in the heart of the NuLu neighborhood.

Its first location has been popular in St. Matthews for years and have now decided to expand.

"Lou Lou Food + Drink" will be moving into the former Decca location on Market Street.

The establishment describes itself as a Cajun and Italian restaurant with a Mediterranean twist.

Some notable dishes its chefs create: shrimp and grits, jambalaya, pasta carbonara calzones and gyros.

Come check out the brand new addition to NuLu!! Lou Lou on Market is now open and ready to serve you the finest Nola... Posted by Lou Lou on Market on Monday, January 2, 2023

It also have a well-rounded dessert menu, offering creme brûlée, banana pudding, bread pudding and a pretzel brownie with toasted marshmallow.

As well as an impressive food menu, this restaurant also has an extensive wine and cocktail list.

Lou Lou prides itself on serving high-quality, eccentric food while providing a casual, cozy atmosphere (no dress code required).

With such a broad and unique menu, there’s sure to be something that every person will love.

Reservations can be made online and Lou Lou also offers online ordering.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.