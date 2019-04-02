LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A popular Louisville restaurant had major success after selling 35,000 wings Super Bowl Sunday.

Staff at Bootleg Bar B-Q said they started cooking at 6 a.m. to make sure they were able to fill more than 400 orders.

The preparations did not start Sunday as staff said they’ve been preparing for the big game for quite some time.

“We start usually about a week and a half out, trying to map out load plans and staffing plans. We’re taking orders from customers over the phone and in person, online – we’re trying to filter all that through and make sure that we can do our best to serve as many people as possible. We’re sold out. We were sold out starting this morning,” Brandon Chasteen said.

While they were sold out, Chasteen says it’s not uncommon for a big day for that to happen even with them making so many wings as they only have so many smokers and they wings take three hours to cook and are made to order.