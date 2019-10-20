LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular steakhouse in Lexington is making its way to Louisville.

Malone’s will open its first location in the Paddock Shops of Louisville in late 2020, according to owners Bluegrass Hospitality Group.

The steakhouse says it offers the widest selection of “fresh, hand-cut USDA Prime steaks.”

Malone’ also offers fresh salad, seafood, sandwiches and seasonal chef features.

The restaurant was also named one of the Great Steak Houses of North America.

“We are definitely ready to be in Louisville,” Brian McCarty said in a news release. “The search for the perfect property has been five years in the making.”

Bluegrass Hospitality Group also owns sister restaurant brand Drake’s with two locations in Louisville.

Malone's has three locations open in the Lexington area.

The restaurant is scheduled to be open seven days a week.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.