Korean donut shop celebrates grand opening at Louisville StrEatery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new Korean donut shop is celebrating its grand opening in the Beechmont area this weekend!

Mochi Dog, located at 304 W Woodlawn Ave., serves mochi donuts, waffle dogs and Korean corndogs.

According to their Instagram page, the different donut flavors they offer are original glaze, matcha, tiramisu, taro, and many more.

Their Instagram page states a single donut is $3.50, a waffle dog is $5.00 and a waffle sausage dog is $5.00.

The shop's grand opening will be on April 1 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Louisville StrEatery.

Their hours are Tuesday-Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

